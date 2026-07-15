Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.56 Million Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,898 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 15,983,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ford Motor by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

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Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor's payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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