Calamos Advisors LLC Has $98.03 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,924 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 33,203 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $98,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock worth $101,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,618 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,681 shares of the company's stock worth $91,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 115,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,489,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,362.7% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the company's stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.62.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $180.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $193.05. The business's 50-day moving average is $181.21 and its 200-day moving average is $173.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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