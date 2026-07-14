Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $50.16 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 246,057 shares of the game software company's stock, valued at approximately $50,164,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Electronic Arts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,950,000 shares of the game software company's stock worth $2,237,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,674,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,267,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company's stock worth $673,393,000 after buying an additional 1,300,336 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $165,153,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $243,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,351,080. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total transaction of $302,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,233,547.76. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 39,906 shares of company stock worth $8,060,033 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus cut shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $206.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.97 and a 52 week high of $206.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

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