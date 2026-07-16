Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $5.59 Million Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,588,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $86,118,000 after buying an additional 1,315,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 944.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,955 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 506,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 348.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 565,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 439,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,415,000 after acquiring an additional 293,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 90.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,055 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 279,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $84,365.28. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 22,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,050,237.17. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,766 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,410,584.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,023.70. This trade represents a 23.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,106 shares of company stock worth $6,734,589. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $102.11 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $144.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The company had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UCTT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ultra Clean from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $113.40.

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Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report).

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