Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,866 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ducommun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Ducommun from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ducommun from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ducommun from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ducommun news, VP Rajiv A. Tata sold 1,612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $233,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,809,795. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 5,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $877,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 62,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,575,568.24. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 7,883 shares of company stock worth $1,200,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Ducommun Price Performance

DCO opened at $168.57 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $84.76 and a 12-month high of $196.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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