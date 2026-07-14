Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974,948 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $43,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.77.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced a major €5 billion investment to expand its Irish manufacturing campus, a move aimed at boosting production of Xeon server processors and adding capacity for AI, cloud, and foundry demand. The expansion signals long-term commitment to growth in high-demand chip markets. Reuters: Intel announces $5.7 billion capital investment at Irish manufacturing hub

Intel announced a major €5 billion investment to expand its Irish manufacturing campus, a move aimed at boosting production of Xeon server processors and adding capacity for AI, cloud, and foundry demand. The expansion signals long-term commitment to growth in high-demand chip markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary turned more constructive, with one report saying Wall Street sees Intel’s turnaround taking hold and that a major price target was lifted for 2027. That suggests some firms expect improving execution and longer-term upside. Yahoo Finance: Intel Deepens Its European Chip Push

Analyst commentary turned more constructive, with one report saying Wall Street sees Intel’s turnaround taking hold and that a major price target was lifted for 2027. That suggests some firms expect improving execution and longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s latest earnings were solid, beating estimates on both EPS and revenue, but the company still guided cautiously and remains unprofitable on a net-margin basis. Investors may see this as evidence of progress, but not a clean turnaround yet.

Intel’s latest earnings were solid, beating estimates on both EPS and revenue, but the company still guided cautiously and remains unprofitable on a net-margin basis. Investors may see this as evidence of progress, but not a clean turnaround yet. Negative Sentiment: Shares are also being hit by a broader selloff in semiconductor stocks, with reports citing weakness across Nvidia, AMD, Micron, and SanDisk as risk appetite for AI-chip names cooled. Intel is being pulled down with the group. Barron's: Intel, AMD, Sandisk, and More Stocks That Explain Today's Market

Shares are also being hit by a broader selloff in semiconductor stocks, with reports citing weakness across Nvidia, AMD, Micron, and SanDisk as risk appetite for AI-chip names cooled. Intel is being pulled down with the group. Negative Sentiment: Some traders are also focused on concerns about Intel’s foundry execution, including questions about yields and how it will compete with stronger rivals such as SK Hynix and AMD in memory and data-center markets. Those worries are weighing on sentiment ahead of earnings. TipRanks: Intel Stock Sinks as Trump’s Involvement Emerges

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $518.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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