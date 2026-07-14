Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 187,021 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $57,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $141,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,138,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $630,056,000 after acquiring an additional 726,101 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $1,894,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 607,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,674,826.57. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,500 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.04.

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Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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