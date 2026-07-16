Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,909 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,385 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $424,172.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,268.77. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 11,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,442,851.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 435,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,088.45. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,534 shares of company stock worth $4,864,118. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $115.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 133.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's 50 day moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day moving average is $108.13. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $160.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The business had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. FormFactor's revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley Financial upgraded FormFactor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research raised FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings raised FormFactor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FORM

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FormFactor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FormFactor wasn't on the list.

While FormFactor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here