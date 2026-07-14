Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817,686 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 53,971 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $51,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $263,133,000 after purchasing an additional 477,680 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $2,384,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 248,497 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 32,425 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.72.

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Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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