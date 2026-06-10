Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.66 Million in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. Celestica comprises 1.6% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company's stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 243,401 shares of the technology company's stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,214 shares of the technology company's stock worth $673,471,000 after purchasing an additional 356,797 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD upped their target price on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

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Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $370.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.85. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.28 and a 1-year high of $474.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica's revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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