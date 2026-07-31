Caleres, Inc. $CAL Holdings Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL - Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474,671 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 262,576 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 4.37% of Caleres worth $15,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Caleres by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,783 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Caleres by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,989 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Caleres by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,776 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caleres from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Caleres from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Caleres from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 11,207 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $168,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,700. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caleres Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of CAL opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,305.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company's fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $662.63 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Caleres's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Caleres has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Caleres's payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc, formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, is a leading footwear company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and selling of a broad portfolio of branded and private-label shoes. The company's operations span a range of market segments from value-priced to premium and luxury. Caleres operates through two primary segments: a retail segment anchored by the Famous Footwear banner, which includes more than 1,100 stores across North America, and a brand portfolio segment comprising owned and licensed brands such as Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer, Sam Edelman, Dr.

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