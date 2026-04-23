Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Has $287,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 27,154 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS's holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,266,925 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $182,759,000 after acquiring an additional 504,632 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.1% during the third quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 1,025,305 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $85,572,000 after purchasing an additional 530,248 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,897,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $158,390,000 after purchasing an additional 937,100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893,950 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $74,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 238.9% during the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 69,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.25.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1%

PEG stock opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $169,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 291,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,673,173.52. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,363,923. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $733,587 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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