California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,882 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,573 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Dycom Industries worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company's stock.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

NYSE:DY opened at $440.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.98. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $566.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.69. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 4.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $415.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $436.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $611.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush set a $654.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $482.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $554.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DY

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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