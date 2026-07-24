California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,610 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 10,795 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of FactSet Research Systems worth $15,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $243.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $424.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

Key Headlines Impacting FactSet Research Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting FactSet Research Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate for FactSet Research Systems to $17.67 from $17.57, suggesting better near-term profitability expectations.

Zacks Research lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate for FactSet Research Systems to $17.67 from $17.57, suggesting better near-term profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised FY2027 EPS estimates to $19.50 from $19.19 and FY2028 EPS estimates to $21.68 from $21.33, reinforcing a stronger longer-term earnings outlook.

The firm also raised FY2027 EPS estimates to $19.50 from $19.19 and FY2028 EPS estimates to $21.68 from $21.33, reinforcing a stronger longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were increased for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, which points to broad-based analyst confidence in FactSet’s earnings trajectory.

Quarterly estimates were increased for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, which points to broad-based analyst confidence in FactSet’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Even with the upgrades, Zacks’ FY2026 estimate of $17.67 is still slightly below the current consensus estimate of $17.75 per share, so the revisions are constructive but not dramatic.

Even with the upgrades, Zacks’ FY2026 estimate of $17.67 is still slightly below the current consensus estimate of $17.75 per share, so the revisions are constructive but not dramatic. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been under pressure in recent trading, indicating investors may still be focused on broader valuation or growth concerns despite the analyst optimism.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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