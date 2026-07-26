California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,720 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 198,323 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Mosaic worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,914 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,101 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 51.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mosaic from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MOS

Trending Headlines about Mosaic

Here are the key news stories impacting Mosaic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Mosaic from “strong sell” to “hold,” suggesting the recent outlook is less bearish than before. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded Mosaic from “strong sell” to “hold,” suggesting the recent outlook is less bearish than before. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ overall rating picture is now averaging to “Hold,” indicating Wall Street remains cautious but not uniformly negative. American Banking News article

Analysts’ overall rating picture is now averaging to “Hold,” indicating Wall Street remains cautious but not uniformly negative. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered Mosaic’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $0.75 from $0.86, signaling weaker expected near-term profitability. Zacks.com

Zacks Research lowered Mosaic’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $0.75 from $0.86, signaling weaker expected near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: FY2027 and FY2028 estimates were also cut, along with multiple quarterly forecasts for 2026–2028, reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum. Zacks.com

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock's 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $37.35.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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