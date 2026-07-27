California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 153,912 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 282.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 13,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,321.1% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 17,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $200,054.82. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,054.82. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.0%

GPK stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Graphic Packaging's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $9.60 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $11.70 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $11.03.

View Our Latest Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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