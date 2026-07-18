California Public Employees Retirement System Has $408.44 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,776,440 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 480,337 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Oracle worth $408,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 1.8%

Oracle stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.30 and a 200-day moving average of $169.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Scotiabank reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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