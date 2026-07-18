California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,224,104 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 418,153 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.31% of Qualcomm worth $415,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after buying an additional 647,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Qualcomm by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,861,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim set a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $221.31.

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Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $452,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,191,899.04. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63. The business's 50 day moving average is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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