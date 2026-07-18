California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 22,259 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of TJX Companies worth $341,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $57,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after buying an additional 420,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.00 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here