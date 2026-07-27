California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 128,347 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,852 shares of the company's stock after selling 128,347 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Americold Realty Trust worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $613.77 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -235.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

Further Reading

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