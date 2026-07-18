California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,952 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,866 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,952 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of GE Vernova worth $397,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Article Title

Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Article Title

Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Article Title

GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent note highlighted conflicting analyst views on GE Vernova, which may temper enthusiasm if investors become more cautious into earnings. Article Title

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $1,058.44 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,037.54 and its 200 day moving average is $908.87. The firm has a market cap of $284.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $530.16 and a 52-week high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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