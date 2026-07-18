California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,570,516 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 158,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of NextEra Energy worth $424,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average of $89.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Bank of America lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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