California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,751,395 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 520,990 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Netflix worth $745,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 685.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,068,882,000 after buying an additional 75,107,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Netflix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 7.3%

NFLX opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $126.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 28.22%.Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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