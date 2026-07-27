California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in The Campbell's Company $CPB

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,774 shares of the company's stock after selling 167,012 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Campbell's worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell's by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,960,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,585,000 after purchasing an additional 149,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Campbell's by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,719,409 shares of the company's stock worth $270,880,000 after buying an additional 1,723,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,305,417 shares of the company's stock worth $231,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,460 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell's by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,937,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Campbell's by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company's stock.

Campbell's Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Campbell's Company has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.02.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Campbell's had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 6.12%.The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Campbell's Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Campbell's's dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Campbell's from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Campbell's from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Campbell's in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Campbell's in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Campbell's from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPB

About Campbell's

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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