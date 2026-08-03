California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 11,634 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD - Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,736 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Modine Manufacturing worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $200.97 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1 year low of $111.18 and a 1 year high of $323.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business's 50-day moving average is $257.12 and its 200-day moving average is $230.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.71.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $874.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $878.69 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%.The firm's revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Modine Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Modine Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Modine reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share , exceeding the $1.27 analyst consensus and rising from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 28% year over year to $874.1 million, broadly near expectations. Modine Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

Modine reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $1.27 analyst consensus and rising from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 28% year over year to $874.1 million, broadly near expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2027 net-sales outlook to approximately $3.8 billion-$4.3 billion , indicating continued demand and growth potential. The strong results and higher sales outlook support the longer-term investment case. Why Modine Is Down After Raising Outlook

The company raised its fiscal 2027 net-sales outlook to approximately , indicating continued demand and growth potential. The strong results and higher sales outlook support the longer-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating and assigned a $280 price target, while B. Riley reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $305 target. Both targets imply substantial upside from the recent trading level. KeyCorp Gives Modine a New Price Target

KeyCorp reiterated an rating and assigned a $280 price target, while B. Riley reaffirmed its rating with a $305 target. Both targets imply substantial upside from the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary has debated whether MOD is a bargain after the earnings report. The company’s growth profile is attractive, but its valuation remains demanding, with the stock trading at a high earnings multiple. Is Modine a Bargain After Strong Earnings?

Investor commentary has debated whether MOD is a bargain after the earnings report. The company’s growth profile is attractive, but its valuation remains demanding, with the stock trading at a high earnings multiple. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s sharp decline following the report indicates that investors were seeking an even stronger outlook or more detail on profitability. Although sales guidance was raised, its wide $3.8 billion-$4.3 billion range brackets the $4.1 billion consensus and may have been viewed as insufficient relative to elevated expectations. Why Modine Is Down After Raising Outlook

The stock’s sharp decline following the report indicates that investors were seeking an even stronger outlook or more detail on profitability. Although sales guidance was raised, its wide $3.8 billion-$4.3 billion range brackets the $4.1 billion consensus and may have been viewed as insufficient relative to elevated expectations. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp reduced its target from $370 to $280, and B. Riley lowered its target from $340 to $305. While both firms remain bullish, the cuts reflect lower near-term expectations and add pressure to the stock’s valuation. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. Glj Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $428.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOD

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 1,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $300,961.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,369,081.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 38,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.17, for a total transaction of $11,299,697.94. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,582,463.31. This represents a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 54,302 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,759 in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company NYSE: MOD is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

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