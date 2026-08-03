California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 28,523 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $445,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $156,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,109 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,714,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,826,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,125,260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $156,377,000 after buying an additional 731,568 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $124.27 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $157.01. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $139.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total transaction of $939,187.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,481.94. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $416,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,578,674.56. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,045,078. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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