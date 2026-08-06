California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 46,024 Shares of Archrock, Inc. $AROC

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC - Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,634 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 46,024 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Archrock worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 15,293.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,388 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 137,489 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,611,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,685,080 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $43,846,000 after buying an additional 308,246 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,904,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 127,471 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $42.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.19 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 21.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Archrock's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Archrock's dividend payout ratio is 49.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archrock news, CFO Doug S. Aron sold 90,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $3,306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 394,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,487,941.38. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 33,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,260,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 277,454 shares in the company, valued at $10,595,968.26. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $5,907,370. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AROC

Trending Headlines about Archrock

Here are the key news stories impacting Archrock this week:

Positive Sentiment: On its second-quarter earnings call, Archrock highlighted continued growth opportunities and disciplined capital and operating management. Those comments may support confidence in the company’s longer-term strategy. Archrock Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Discipline

On its second-quarter earnings call, Archrock highlighted continued growth opportunities and disciplined capital and operating management. Those comments may support confidence in the company’s longer-term strategy. Neutral Sentiment: The full Q2 2026 earnings-call transcript provides additional details on operating performance, demand trends and management’s outlook, but the reported results remained the key near-term focus for investors. Archrock Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The full Q2 2026 earnings-call transcript provides additional details on operating performance, demand trends and management’s outlook, but the reported results remained the key near-term focus for investors. Negative Sentiment: Archrock reported quarterly EPS of $0.38 , below the consensus estimate of approximately $0.45–$0.46 and down from $0.39 a year earlier. The earnings shortfall is likely the largest reason for the stock’s decline. Archrock Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Archrock reported quarterly EPS of , below the consensus estimate of approximately $0.45–$0.46 and down from $0.39 a year earlier. The earnings shortfall is likely the largest reason for the stock’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was $371.24 million, below the roughly $393.19 million analyst estimate and 3.1% lower than the prior-year quarter. The combination of weaker sales and lower-than-expected profit raises concerns about near-term operating momentum. Archrock Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock's offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company's core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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