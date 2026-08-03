California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,848 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $16,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 184,969.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,864,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,300,201,000 after buying an additional 3,862,153 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $302,697,000 after acquiring an additional 728,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $194,950,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $132,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4,285.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $104,643,000 after purchasing an additional 342,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total transaction of $121,295.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,318,258.37. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $366.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $412.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $355.81 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $312.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.24. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $259.83 and a 52-week high of $365.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.64%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Jones Lang LaSalle

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. JLL reported adjusted EPS of $5.26, ahead of the $4.56 consensus, while revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $6.93 billion, above the $6.88 billion estimate. Adjusted EPS increased 59% from the prior-year quarter. JLL Reports Financial Results for Second-Quarter 2026

JLL reported adjusted EPS of $5.26, ahead of the $4.56 consensus, while revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $6.93 billion, above the $6.88 billion estimate. Adjusted EPS increased 59% from the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Leasing and Capital Markets drove the recovery. Leasing Advisory revenue increased 24% and Capital Markets Services revenue rose 19%, helping adjusted EBITDA climb 32% to $386.3 million. Real Estate Management Services also grew 8%, indicating broad-based operating improvement. Jones Lang Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Leasing & Capital Markets

Leasing Advisory revenue increased 24% and Capital Markets Services revenue rose 19%, helping adjusted EBITDA climb 32% to $386.3 million. Real Estate Management Services also grew 8%, indicating broad-based operating improvement. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook. JLL now targets adjusted EPS of $24.60 to $25.90 for 2026, while saying its Accelerate 2030 strategy is gaining traction. The company also repurchased $110 million of stock during the quarter and had $2.6 billion remaining under its authorization. JLL targets $24.60-$25.90 adjusted EPS for 2026

JLL now targets adjusted EPS of $24.60 to $25.90 for 2026, while saying its Accelerate 2030 strategy is gaining traction. The company also repurchased $110 million of stock during the quarter and had $2.6 billion remaining under its authorization. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst support remains constructive. Barclays raised its price target to $368, but that level offers limited upside after JLL’s recent advance, potentially contributing to profit-taking. Barclays Raises Jones Lang LaSalle Price Target

Barclays raised its price target to $368, but that level offers limited upside after JLL’s recent advance, potentially contributing to profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and selling pressure may be tempering enthusiasm. One valuation model characterized JLL as overvalued despite a strong fundamental score. In addition, reported insider activity over the past six months consisted of sales rather than purchases, which can reinforce caution while the stock trades near its 52-week high. Jones Lang LaSalle Stock and GF Value Analysis

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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