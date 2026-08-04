California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,042 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Medpace worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Medpace Trading Down 0.7%

Medpace stock opened at $573.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.00 and a 1-year high of $677.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.42 and a 200-day moving average of $492.78.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.27. Medpace had a return on equity of 110.15% and a net margin of 17.67%.The company had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Medpace's revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 62,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,790,400. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,087 shares of company stock worth $16,203,054 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $462.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Medpace from $586.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $584.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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