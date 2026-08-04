California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,726 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Wintrust Financial worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F m Investments LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 70,857 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 559,762 shares of the bank's stock valued at $78,266,000 after acquiring an additional 102,798 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $59,287,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,287 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 117,590 shares of the bank's stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $161.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.85. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $119.61 and a 1-year high of $167.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.13.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.15. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $738.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $735.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wintrust Financial's payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $186.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

See Also

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