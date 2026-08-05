California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 52,423 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,423 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Tetra Tech worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $43.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.560-1.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Tetra Tech's payout ratio is presently 17.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,179. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Further Reading

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