California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,564 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 23,561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Analog Devices worth $240,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 69,202 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $2,500,000. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 661.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $365.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.31. The stock has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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