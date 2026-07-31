California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,519 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 7,754 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Targa Resources worth $62,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,375 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $153,291,000 after purchasing an additional 227,075 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 212.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,235 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $15,604,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,591 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $23,466,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 131,131 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $32,879,000 after buying an additional 27,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 10,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $2,713,687.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,492 shares in the company, valued at $17,019,292.32. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP opened at $268.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.91. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.14 and a twelve month high of $291.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 12.87%.The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Targa Resources's payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $289.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $288.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRGP

Key Targa Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Targa Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast for Targa Resources to $2.75 from $2.53 and maintained a “Moderate Buy” rating. The revision signals greater confidence in the company’s near-term operating performance. MarketBeat analyst estimate update

US Capital Advisors raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast for Targa Resources to from $2.53 and maintained a “Moderate Buy” rating. The revision signals greater confidence in the company’s near-term operating performance. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors also increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.24 from $10.18, while Erste Group Bank raised its estimate to $10.94 from $10.80 and reiterated a “Buy” rating. The upward revisions reinforce the view that earnings momentum may be improving. MarketBeat earnings estimate revisions

US Capital Advisors also increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to from $10.18, while Erste Group Bank raised its estimate to from $10.80 and reiterated a “Buy” rating. The upward revisions reinforce the view that earnings momentum may be improving. Positive Sentiment: Zacks expects Targa Resources to beat consensus estimates when it reports second-quarter results, citing favorable earnings-surprise indicators. Investors are focused on whether the company can exceed the expected $2.75-per-share result. Targa Resources expected earnings beat

Zacks expects Targa Resources to beat consensus estimates when it reports second-quarter results, citing favorable earnings-surprise indicators. Investors are focused on whether the company can exceed the expected $2.75-per-share result. Neutral Sentiment: Targa Resources is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, making the upcoming report the primary near-term catalyst for TRGP. The stock carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, although its valuation and elevated leverage could magnify volatility if results disappoint. Targa Resources earnings release schedule

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corporation NYSE: TRGP is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

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