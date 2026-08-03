California State Teachers Retirement System Has $16 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO - Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,257 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Lincoln Electric worth $16,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 9.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,314 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $232,214.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,954.39. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price target on Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $299.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Electric

Trending Headlines about Lincoln Electric

Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat estimates: Lincoln Electric reported adjusted earnings of $2.93 per share , above the consensus estimate of $2.81 and up from $2.60 in the year-ago quarter. Lincoln Electric Holdings Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Lincoln Electric reported adjusted earnings of , above the consensus estimate of $2.81 and up from $2.60 in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Revenue substantially exceeded forecasts: Sales reached $1.22 billion , compared with analyst expectations of approximately $1.17 billion, representing 12% year-over-year growth. Lincoln Electric Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sales reached , compared with analyst expectations of approximately $1.17 billion, representing 12% year-over-year growth. Positive Sentiment: Record operating performance: Management described the quarter as a record period for sales, profitability, earnings and cash flow, reinforcing the view that demand and execution remain favorable across the industrial products business. Lincoln Electric Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management described the quarter as a record period for sales, profitability, earnings and cash flow, reinforcing the view that demand and execution remain favorable across the industrial products business. Neutral Sentiment: Additional investor context: The earnings-call transcript and presentation provide management’s detailed discussion of quarterly results, business conditions and the outlook. Investors will likely focus on forward demand trends and any changes to full-year expectations. Lincoln Electric 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $261.31 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.22 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 12.35%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: LECO is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company's portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

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