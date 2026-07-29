California State Teachers Retirement System Has $382.10 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,597,356 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 45,982 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Oracle worth $382,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.67. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $114.50 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $345.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.03.

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Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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