California State Teachers Retirement System Has $46.63 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,084 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 17,338 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $46,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company's stock.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $76.05 and a 12 month high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.29%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $167,702.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,957,345.99. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $248,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,830. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,201 shares of company stock worth $576,984 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.25.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

See Also

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