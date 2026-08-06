California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.03 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,204 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $135.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.67. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.99 and a 52-week high of $143.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Mohawk Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mohawk Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $155 and maintained a Buy rating, citing confidence in Mohawk’s earnings recovery and operating improvements. Wells Fargo also increased its target to $125, although it retained an Equal Weight rating. Analyst price-target updates

citing confidence in Mohawk’s earnings recovery and operating improvements. Wells Fargo also increased its target to $125, although it retained an Equal Weight rating. Positive Sentiment: Mohawk’s second-quarter results substantially exceeded expectations. EPS was $3.67 versus the $2.58 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.99 billion compared with expectations of $2.79 billion. Revenue increased 6.8% year over year, helped by pricing, productivity and stronger product execution. Mohawk Q2 earnings analysis

EPS was $3.67 versus the $2.58 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.99 billion compared with expectations of $2.79 billion. Revenue increased 6.8% year over year, helped by pricing, productivity and stronger product execution. Positive Sentiment: Productivity initiatives, restructuring benefits, pricing actions and improved cash generation strengthen the recovery case, even as the housing market remains challenging. Mohawk guided to third-quarter EPS of $2.38-$2.48. Mohawk investment analysis

strengthen the recovery case, even as the housing market remains challenging. Mohawk guided to third-quarter EPS of $2.38-$2.48. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are now focused on margin durability. The next catalyst is evidence that wider margins can persist without comparable tariff-refund benefits, particularly while residential flooring demand remains subdued. Margin durability analysis

The next catalyst is evidence that wider margins can persist without comparable tariff-refund benefits, particularly while residential flooring demand remains subdued. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is adding caution. Director Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares for approximately $920,640, reducing her position by nearly half. Chief Accounting Officer David Lee Repp separately sold 225 shares for about $29,383. The transactions are not necessarily fundamental signals, but may pressure sentiment after the recent rally. Suzanne Helen SEC filing David Repp SEC filing

Director Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares for approximately $920,640, reducing her position by nearly half. Chief Accounting Officer David Lee Repp separately sold 225 shares for about $29,383. The transactions are not necessarily fundamental signals, but may pressure sentiment after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and analyst caution may limit near-term upside. Wells Fargo and Barclays maintain neutral ratings, while the consensus price target of $130.50 is below recent trading levels. Weak housing demand remains a key risk to the recovery. Mohawk recent performance analysis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MHK. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, CAO David Lee Repp sold 225 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.59, for a total value of $29,382.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $233,233.74. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,764 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $759,464.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 79,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,390. This trade represents a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,489 shares of company stock valued at $13,184,331. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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