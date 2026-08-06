California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.75 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,973 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 78,372 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 757,542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 314.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 169,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 154.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 519,816 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 315,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get HR alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HR. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $524,873.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 109,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,762.98. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of HR opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 7.59%.The firm had revenue of $278.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -369.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Healthcare Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Healthcare Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here