California State Teachers Retirement System Has $829.68 Million Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890,283 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 199,685 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises 0.9% of California State Teachers Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of ExxonMobil worth $829,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $635.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $145.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.08.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded ExxonMobil from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.45.

Read Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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