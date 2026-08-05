California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN - Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,541 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 212,851 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Lumen Technologies worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,211,742 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $172,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,390,473 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $142,894,000 after purchasing an additional 473,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,994,640 shares of the technology company's stock worth $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 144,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,557,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,969,084 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,425,000 after buying an additional 132,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUMN. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUMN

More Lumen Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumen Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lumen reported a second-quarter adjusted loss of $0.07 per share, narrower than the consensus estimate of a $0.13–$0.15 loss. The earnings beat is a key reason investors responded favorably. Lumen Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Lumen reported a second-quarter adjusted loss of $0.07 per share, narrower than the consensus estimate of a $0.13–$0.15 loss. The earnings beat is a key reason investors responded favorably. Positive Sentiment: Revenue totaled $2.81 billion, above the approximately $2.74 billion analyst forecast. Strong demand for digital networking, including services supporting cloud connectivity and AI workloads, helped drive the revenue outperformance. Lumen Beats Revenue Estimates on Strong Digital Networking Demand

Revenue totaled $2.81 billion, above the approximately $2.74 billion analyst forecast. Strong demand for digital networking, including services supporting cloud connectivity and AI workloads, helped drive the revenue outperformance. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its full-year outlook and highlighted progress in improving the company’s revenue mix, simplifying operations and expanding its digital platform. The Alkira acquisition is intended to strengthen Lumen’s multi-cloud and AI networking capabilities.

Management reaffirmed its full-year outlook and highlighted progress in improving the company’s revenue mix, simplifying operations and expanding its digital platform. The Alkira acquisition is intended to strengthen Lumen’s multi-cloud and AI networking capabilities. Positive Sentiment: The appointment of John M. Hinshaw to the board adds experience in enterprise technology, cybersecurity, digital transformation and operational execution, supporting Lumen’s strategy of serving AI-related infrastructure demand. Lumen Appoints John M. Hinshaw to Board

The appointment of John M. Hinshaw to the board adds experience in enterprise technology, cybersecurity, digital transformation and operational execution, supporting Lumen’s strategy of serving AI-related infrastructure demand. Negative Sentiment: Despite beating estimates, revenue declined 9.3% year over year, and the company remained unprofitable. The quarterly loss also widened from $0.03 per share in the prior-year period to $0.07, underscoring the execution and cash-flow risks investors continue to monitor.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.78. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The business's 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company's core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

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