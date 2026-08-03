California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,538 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 81,099 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Stifel Financial worth $13,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,081 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 43,036 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 646.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 308,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 94,215 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Maryam S. Brown sold 4,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $372,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,729 shares in the company, valued at $453,736.80. This represents a 45.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company's stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:SF opened at $83.08 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.99. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stifel Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stifel Financial

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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