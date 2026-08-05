California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,381 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 48,360 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REXR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,592 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 63,313 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 387,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 935,111 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,207,000 after buying an additional 67,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $446,006,000 after buying an additional 1,881,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.62.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $44.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $240.24 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 39.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.430 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently -96.13%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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