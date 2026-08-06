California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of TG Therapeutics worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company's stock.

TG Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TG Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong revenue growth and raised outlook support the shares. TG Therapeutics reported second-quarter revenue of $240.34 million, ahead of the $229.77 million analyst estimate and up 70.2% year over year. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, helping counter concerns about the earnings miss. TG Therapeutics Is Down 15.9% After Q2 Miss But Raised 2026 Outlook

TG Therapeutics reported second-quarter revenue of $240.34 million, ahead of the $229.77 million analyst estimate and up 70.2% year over year. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, helping counter concerns about the earnings miss. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and $78 price target. The target implies substantial upside from recent trading levels and indicates the analyst continues to see value in TG Therapeutics’ growth prospects despite revisions to its earnings model.

The target implies substantial upside from recent trading levels and indicates the analyst continues to see value in TG Therapeutics’ growth prospects despite revisions to its earnings model. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term earnings expectations were mixed. HC Wainwright increased its fourth-quarter 2026 EPS forecast to $0.37 from $0.31, while maintaining estimates of $1.42 EPS for the current full year.

HC Wainwright increased its fourth-quarter 2026 EPS forecast to $0.37 from $0.31, while maintaining estimates of $1.42 EPS for the current full year. Negative Sentiment: The quarterly EPS miss triggered investor concern. TG Therapeutics reported $0.05 in EPS versus the $0.31 consensus estimate, even though revenue exceeded expectations. The shortfall contributed to a steep initial decline in the stock. TG Therapeutics Stock Price Down 9% Following Weak Earnings

TG Therapeutics reported $0.05 in EPS versus the $0.31 consensus estimate, even though revenue exceeded expectations. The shortfall contributed to a steep initial decline in the stock. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright reduced several future EPS estimates. Forecasts were lowered for 2026 to $0.86 from $0.99, 2027 to $2.16 from $2.32, 2028 to $3.58 from $3.81, 2029 to $4.53 from $4.70, and 2030 to $5.64 from $5.84. These cuts suggest expectations for the company’s profit ramp have moderated.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $49.88 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.81.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.22% and a return on equity of 73.23%. The firm had revenue of $240.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company's research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

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