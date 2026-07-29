California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,743,432 shares of the company's stock after selling 85,888 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of California State Teachers Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Johnson & Johnson worth $915,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company's stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 312,373 shares of the company's stock worth $76,356,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,630 shares of the company's stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 103,098 shares of the company's stock worth $25,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Excelsior Advisor Network LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% during the first quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total value of $5,792,778.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,779,963.81. The trade was a 50.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

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Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Talc settlement removes a major overhang. J&J proposed paying up to $5.5 billion to resolve approximately 76,000 remaining U.S. lawsuits alleging that its talc products caused ovarian cancer. Investors appear to view the agreement as reducing years of legal uncertainty and improving visibility into future liabilities. The deal requires participation by at least 95% of claimants, with payments expected to begin in 2027, so final resolution is not yet guaranteed. Reuters talc settlement article

J&J proposed paying up to $5.5 billion to resolve approximately 76,000 remaining U.S. lawsuits alleging that its talc products caused ovarian cancer. Investors appear to view the agreement as reducing years of legal uncertainty and improving visibility into future liabilities. The deal requires participation by at least 95% of claimants, with payments expected to begin in 2027, so final resolution is not yet guaranteed. Positive Sentiment: J&J delivered strong second-quarter results and raised its outlook. Revenue rose 6.6% year over year to $25.31 billion, exceeding expectations, while adjusted earnings per share of $2.90 topped the consensus estimate. Full-year 2026 guidance was set at $11.60–$11.75 per share, supporting confidence in the company’s operating performance. Yahoo Finance earnings article

Revenue rose 6.6% year over year to $25.31 billion, exceeding expectations, while adjusted earnings per share of $2.90 topped the consensus estimate. Full-year 2026 guidance was set at $11.60–$11.75 per share, supporting confidence in the company’s operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley reiterated Buy ratings following the settlement news, with price targets remaining above the recent trading level. One analyst said progress on the talc resolution removes a significant valuation discount. TipRanks Goldman Sachs rating article

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley reiterated Buy ratings following the settlement news, with price targets remaining above the recent trading level. One analyst said progress on the talc resolution removes a significant valuation discount. Neutral Sentiment: Settlement terms still carry execution risk. The proposal involves a substantial cash commitment and could leave future lawsuits unaffected. Its effectiveness depends on claimant participation and court-related processes. CNN settlement article

The proposal involves a substantial cash commitment and could leave future lawsuits unaffected. Its effectiveness depends on claimant participation and court-related processes. Negative Sentiment: MedTech growth was comparatively softer. Cardiovascular performance lagged in the second quarter, although stronger Vision, Surgery and Orthopedics results and new product launches may support improvement in the second half. Zacks MedTech article

Cardiovascular performance lagged in the second quarter, although stronger Vision, Surgery and Orthopedics results and new product launches may support improvement in the second half. Negative Sentiment: An executive sale is a minor sentiment headwind. EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares worth approximately $5.8 million, reducing her direct position by about half. SEC insider transaction filing

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE JNJ opened at $266.76 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $274.90. The company has a market capitalization of $642.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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