California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $65,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ALNY alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 979.5% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,505,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 989.1% in the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 30,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 27,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,675,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $357.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $445.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $205.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.80 and a 200 day moving average of $312.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.81 and a 12 month high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Alnylam Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alnylam reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.84, above the $1.63 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 66.9% year over year to $1.29 billion. The company also highlighted strong demand and performance from its TTR medicines. Alnylam Q2 2026 Earnings Call Shows TTR Strength

Alnylam reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.84, above the $1.63 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 66.9% year over year to $1.29 billion. The company also highlighted strong demand and performance from its TTR medicines. Positive Sentiment: Needham lowered its price target to $357 from $510 but maintained a Buy rating, indicating that the analyst still sees substantial long-term upside despite the revised near-term outlook. Benzinga

Needham lowered its price target to $357 from $510 but maintained a Buy rating, indicating that the analyst still sees substantial long-term upside despite the revised near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The company forecast 2026 revenue of $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion, versus analyst expectations of approximately $5.6 billion. The range remains broadly near consensus, but the lower end signals reduced confidence in the pace of growth.

The company forecast 2026 revenue of $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion, versus analyst expectations of approximately $5.6 billion. The range remains broadly near consensus, but the lower end signals reduced confidence in the pace of growth. Negative Sentiment: Alnylam lowered its fiscal 2026 guidance as demand for second-line use of Amvuttra normalized. Investors appear more focused on the weaker forward outlook and potential moderation in commercial momentum than on the quarterly EPS beat. Alnylam Lowers 2026 Outlook As Second-Line Amvuttra Demand Normalizes, Stock Tanks

Alnylam lowered its fiscal 2026 guidance as demand for second-line use of Amvuttra normalized. Investors appear more focused on the weaker forward outlook and potential moderation in commercial momentum than on the quarterly EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder-rights law firm announced an investigation into possible securities-law violations. Although the announcement does not establish wrongdoing, it adds legal and reputational uncertainty following the guidance reduction. Securities Fraud Investigation Into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This trade represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here