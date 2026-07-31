California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,413 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 19,108 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Entergy worth $57,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,404,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Entergy by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 60,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Entergy by 18.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 180,358 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Entergy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 928,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $87,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $108.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Key Entergy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Entergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Entergy reported second-quarter adjusted and as-reported earnings of $1.03 per share , exceeding consensus estimates of approximately $0.94–$1.01. Revenue reached $3.52 billion , also above expectations. Entergy reports second quarter 2026 financial results

Entergy reported second-quarter adjusted and as-reported earnings of , exceeding consensus estimates of approximately $0.94–$1.01. Revenue reached , also above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Weather-adjusted retail electricity sales increased 5.7% , led by a 9.9% increase in industrial volume. The growth supports Entergy’s strategy of benefiting from rising power demand from industrial and other large-load customers. Entergy Reports Second Quarter Earnings and Affirms 2026 Guidance

Weather-adjusted retail electricity sales increased , led by a 9.9% increase in industrial volume. The growth supports Entergy’s strategy of benefiting from rising power demand from industrial and other large-load customers. Positive Sentiment: Management affirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $4.25 to $4.45 , broadly consistent with the $4.40 analyst consensus, reducing the risk of a near-term guidance reset. Entergy also highlighted regulatory progress and grid investment initiatives.

Management affirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of , broadly consistent with the $4.40 analyst consensus, reducing the risk of a near-term guidance reset. Entergy also highlighted regulatory progress and grid investment initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Entergy Texas received an approximately $200 million Texas Energy Fund grant to support electric reliability, while grid-related funding and regulatory actions could help finance future system expansion.

Entergy Texas received an approximately to support electric reliability, while grid-related funding and regulatory actions could help finance future system expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Entergy completed a $2.175 billion common-stock offering with a forward component. The capital strengthens funding for growth and infrastructure, but increases the share count and may limit per-share upside.

Entergy completed a with a forward component. The capital strengthens funding for growth and infrastructure, but increases the share count and may limit per-share upside. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS declined from $1.05 a year earlier to $1.03, as higher operating costs and interest expense offset part of the sales improvement. Parent & Other also reported a $143 million loss, or $0.31 per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

See Also

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