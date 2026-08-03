California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 23,193 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,072 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 23,193 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Crown worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.20.

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Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CCK stock opened at $118.17 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average of $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 5.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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