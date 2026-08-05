California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of ESCO Technologies worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3,140.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESE. Wall Street Zen lowered ESCO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESCO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESE

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $326.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.92 and a 12 month high of $362.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $322.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.42.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $307.88 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.69%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider ESCO Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ESCO Technologies wasn't on the list.

While ESCO Technologies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here