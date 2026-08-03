California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,837 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,469 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Somnigroup International worth $17,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGI. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Somnigroup International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Somnigroup International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Somnigroup International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Somnigroup International by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Somnigroup International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company's stock.

Somnigroup International Stock Performance

Shares of SGI opened at $65.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Somnigroup International Inc. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $98.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.37.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.80%.The firm's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Somnigroup International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Somnigroup International's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Somnigroup International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Somnigroup International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Somnigroup International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Somnigroup International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGI

Somnigroup International Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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