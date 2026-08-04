California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of InterDigital worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 67,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,441,136. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Samir Armaly sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $130,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,757.12. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,159. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research upgraded InterDigital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $416.67.

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InterDigital Trading Up 1.4%

IDCC stock opened at $309.23 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.14 and a twelve month high of $412.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $271.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.96.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business's revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.52 EPS. InterDigital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-12.810 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.130 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's payout ratio is 32.30%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Further Reading

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